Thugs Of Hindostan VS Race 3: Aamir Khan Suffers A Worse WOM Than Salman Khan? VOTE NOW!

2018 is amongst the most successful years for the Bollywood, with several freshly approached concepts being served. On the contrary, big-ticket releases including Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, failed to match the expectations.

The news of superstar Salman Khan joining the successful franchise of Race, was indeed an exciting one for Salmaniacs, but others were doubtful whether the actor would make a good replacement for Saif Ali Khan, who was one of the significant reasons of the movie’s success. Upon its release, the trailer received mostly negative reactions from all corners, but it never affected the huge pre-release buzz of the movie due to Khan’s presence. Race 3 opened huge with the collections of 29.17 crores on opening day. The movie was slammed by critics and audiences alike and got trolled mercilessly on social media. Despite all the negative word-of-mouth and social media campaign, Race 3 made a respectable total of 169 crores in its lifetime run, which is almost six times of its opening day total.

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer mega-adventure saga, Thugs Of Hindostan, was one of the most anticipated releases in recent time. It was touted to feature superlative VFX, considering the budget spent on it. It also acquired the widest release for any Bollywood movie with 5000 screens across the country. The trailer received mixed reactions, with some praising Big B’s face-off with Aamir and its grandeur, while others criticizing the visual effects of the movie. The movie finally hit the screens during Diwali and recorded earth-shattering opening with 50.25 crores. Soon after the morning shows, the negative reactions started spreading like a wildfire and got trolled badly by the netizens. On the second day onwards, Thugs witnessed a huge decline in the collections thus collecting merely 118* crores, which pretty much seals the fate of its box office journey. When compared with Race 3 lifetime, TOH needs to collect around 300 crores (six times of its opening day), which is impossible.

When we talk about Race 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, Salman Khan starrer faced much more critical that too right from the trailer release but fared considerably well by emerging as an average affair. On the other hand, Thugs… majorly got bashed for its average content but was also liked in some massy centers. As far as box office is concerned, Aamir Khan’s movie is trending worse than Race 3, till now, and is expected to dive further during weekdays.

What do you think, which movie had the worst word-of-mouth?