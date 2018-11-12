I Am Not A Pornstar Nazar Sambhal Ke: Sandip Soparrkar Makes His Acting Debut!

It was an enthralling moment at, World Film Festival/Art world 4 Peace Award, Los Angeles when the Producer, Chanda Patel presented the poster of her film, “I am not a Porn Star Nazar Sambhal Ke” (…mind your gaze). The Extraordinary look and feel with extra ordinary title that says, “mind your gaze” actually attracted the entire eye ball at the foreign land and that too during the grand finale function of the event.

The film has unique cast with Sandip Soparrkar playing the lead role along with new comers. The concept as brief by the producer, Chanda Patel who was unwilling to ‘speak all’ but yet informed that, “the film is about youth and it is about the transition that a relationship goes through and about verity of age group going through a transition.”

It was all glee on the face of Sandip Soparrkar, who stated that, “as my first film in a prominent role it was difficult to choose this film as the ‘one film’ where I could try my knack for acting but, not only by the title that he was mesmerised but the way the script takes the journey in the heart of the heart and play in the greys that we go through while in a relationship.”

“The life cycle of a movie usually ends on Monday after it comes out, to a producer like us working in a film industry it’s all a dream, but when your title and poster makes all inquisitive about your film it is surely a work is half done if the start is good,” said Chanda Patel who was instantaneously at the centre of attraction at the film festival.

Written and to be directed by, Jainendra Baxi said that, “a film having a clarity about promotion and business in contemporary time and prevailing pattern in the movie business the posters is the first introduction other than anything.” Jainendra Baxi goes on to allude about the concept of the film, “at a certain point, it’s actually splitting hairs when you serve a motion picture story about relationship since everyone has a point of view to look at, others. But not to forget that, if we can forgive ourselves why cannot we forgive other?”

To ingest movies in a different way today, this is one film that is not only different with the title but successfully positioned itself at a plethora to catch the eye ball. The shooting of the film starts in December and to be released in the mid of next year all over the world.