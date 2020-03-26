ThrowbackThursday: When A ‘Disgustingly Possessive’ Shah Rukh Khan Wouldn’t Let Gauri Khan Wear White Because It Felt Transparent

Zero actor Shah Rukh Khan may be away from the screens but manages to grab headlines every now and then. From his appearance at gala events to witty tweets, fans keep a track of his every movement. However, it is now a throwback interview that’s going viral of the superstar and his possessiveness for wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri married back in 1991 and are blessed with three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. During an interview back in 1997, when the interior designer was asked about whether SRK had ever been protective of her, she let out rather some shocking details on his possessiveness.

It all happened on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, where Gauri Khan shared, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan too went onto confess and accept the same and shared how it was his ownership on his wife that he was seeking out for. “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like…somehow to control, and I had become very cheap,” he shared.

Well, all that definitely made the superstar’s wife angry. When asked about how she dealt with it all, “I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise, you will never see me again,” she shared.

Well, while that may remain a shocking revelation, we’re glad that they stand strong till date and hope the same continues forever!

