Hina Khan’s 3 UNUSUAL Skincare Steps Will Help You Get An Illuminating Skin At Home!

With the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, our favourite stars are as idle as we are. However, with the self-quarantine situation, celebs like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone have been sharing details of what they’re doing at home. Hina Khan too has been sharing videos of her washing utensils, cleaning floors but it is her skincare routine that we’re most interested in currently!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been doing her best to spread awareness about Coronavirus and how people can keep themselves protected. She also shared tutorials on washing hands under the #SafeHands challenge and how to wear a mask recently. Now, it is her skincare routine with three simple steps, and we’ve already taken all the notes y’all need.

In a series of Instagram stories, Hina Khan has explained all her skincare steps. Check out below:

Step 1: Face Roll On

Assuming that the beauty has already cleaned and her face, she went onto share a video of her using the face roll on. Yes, you might have recently seen a lot of celebrities like Deepika Padukone recently doing the same, but what is the benefit? It helps you decrease puffiness on the face, especially when you’re off to work early morning with a grumpy face. Blood circulation, help with sinus issues remain other effective results. 10 mins of massage in the morning is good enough for the day!

Step 2: The Cooling Effect!

For a millionth time now, water can NEVER go wrong! And with ice – it soothes, cures acne, reduces dark circles, improves blood circulation and the benefits goes on and on! Hina Khan in her story can be seen massaging her face well with ice.

Step 3: Face Mask!

This one’s quite simple. It’s nourishing, soothing, relieving, hydrating and does help with the skin pores. A lot of do scrub our faces, clear the pores but forget to ensure they’re closed-back before the dirt gets in and gives us plenty more breakouts. Cannot be simpler than this! This remains Hina’s last yet effective steps.

Well, we like how this remains unusual than the general CTM routines, and we hope the beauty comes up with more such content!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!