Throwback Thursday: Salman Khan Looks Unrecognizable In His FIRST Ever Music Video Sung By Sukhwinder Singh

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring ‘Dabangg‘ Salman Khan. He has Dabangg 3 releasing tomorrow but let’s just take you to a nostalgic ride with Blockbuster Khan.

In the below video we see Salman Khan in his first-ever music video. His love with Ganjis is age-old and this proves the same. This was even before Maine Pyaar Kiya & the Punjabi song is sung by Sukhwinder.

. @BeingSalmanKhan's first ever music video. This was even before MPK. Jugni track sung by Sukhvinder singh Thanks @artistic_lotay for the source pic.twitter.com/GN5y2Lnejx — Shiv Shetty (@shiv_shetty1) December 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 releases on December 20. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjarekar opposite the superstar and is directed by Prabhudheva. The actor is also busy shooting his Eid 2020 release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also directed by Prabhudheva and starring Disha Patani opposite him.

