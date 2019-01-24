Ever since Kangana Ranaut stepped into the Hindi film industry, controversies have been her constant companion. In fact, even before she made her debut with ‘Gangster – A Love Story’in the year 2006, she was in the news for her alleged affair with the much married Aditya Pancholi and the physical abuse she suffered at his hands. The last couple of years have been quite tumultuous for the actress as she has faced one controversy after another ranging from her personal to professional showdowns.

Keeping her personal life aside, let us have a look at the number of times she was, directly or indirectly, the reason behind her films getting into trouble.

1. I Love NY

This T-Series produced film was scheduled to hit the theatres in the summer of 2013. The trailer was launched and the album released soon after. For some reason, the producers decided to stall the release of the film. Two years later, shortly after the super success of ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, they decided to release the film as they probably felt it would get some publicity from the massive success of TWMR, a film which was headed by Kangana. While an actor would not really be excited at the prospect of his or her stalled film getting a release a couple of years after it was shot, Kangana went a step further and slapped a legal notice on Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series. Kangana was upset with them for releasing this old film of hers which she was not very proud of at a time when she was basking in the glory of the success of two very successful films. She also accused them of not clearing her dues for the film. Bhushan promptly replied that Kangana did not have any right to ask to stall the release of the film and all her dues have been cleared. In 2013, Priyanka Chopra was gracious enough to promote ‘Deewana Main Deewana’, her decade old film which was finally seeing a release for itself. Maybe, should have taken a leaf out of her book. Interestingly, Kangana signed another film (‘Simran’) with T-Series after this incident.

2. Simran

Writer and editor Apurva Asrani, who had collaborated with director Hansal Mehta on a couple of films in the past, wrote a Facebook post about how Kangana was wrongfully credited as the co-writer for ‘Simran’, a film directed by Mehta in which Kangana was playing the titular role. He went on to say that Kangana had lied in interviews about the fact that when she was approached for the film, it was a one-line concept which hinted at it being a dark thriller and Kangana, as a writer, played a major role in shaping the final script. Though Apurva was credited as the story, screenplay and dialogue writer, his credit appeared after Kangana’s credit for writing the additional story and dialogues. This definitely hinted at the actress using her clout to get this done. Kangana also had a co-writer credit in ‘Queen’ (2014). Director Vikas Bahl had stated in an interview that Kangana added a few important lines in the dialogue and made some alterations which prompted him to credit her as one of the writers of the film.

3. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish is one of the most respected names down South. The director has several successful films to his credit including Gamyam and Vedam. After making a successful transition to Bollywood with ‘Gabbar Is Back’, the director was ready to helm the ambitious ‘Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi’. After finishing most of the film, the director had to opt out of the project. While his commitment to the NTR biopic (made in two parts as ‘N.T.R.: Kathanayakudu’ and ‘N.T.R.: Mahanayakudu’) was cited as the reason behind him leaving the film, there were rumours about him having creative differences and even a showdown with the film’s leading lady Kangana. Kangana took upon the task of finishing the remaining portions herself. Interestingly, on the trailer launch producer Kamal Jain and Kangana’s statements did not really resonate with each other. While Jain claimed that they were not happy with the way certain portions have shaped up and wanted Krish to reshoot them, he could not do so as he had to finish his other film, Kangana proclaimed that she had to reshoot seventy per cent of the film herself. Sonu Sood, who was playing a pivotal character in the film, walked out of the film when he got to know that they were planning to reshoot a few portions. Kangana, in an interview, said curtly that the actor did not want to work with a woman director. Perhaps, she had forgotten that Sonu had earlier worked with Farah Khan on ‘Happy New Year’. In a recent interview, Sonu clarified that the reason he had to walk out of the film was that he had started growing stubble for ‘Simmba’ and it would not have been possible to go back to his clean-shaven look in ‘Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi’ right away. Also, it is difficult for an actor to condition him to work with a new director after establishing a rapport with another director on the same film.

