This Nepotism Rant Isn’t Ending Any Soon! Karan Johar Now Hits Kangana Ranaut’s Old Wound!

The recent event, YouTube FanFest, that took place in Mumbai on Saturday night, made the fans of the famous YouTubers go crazy. Vloggers like Be YouNick, Ashish Chanchlani and Mumbiker Nikhil, treated the fans on the gala night. Amidst all the famous personalities, Bhuvan Bam’s Titu Talks with Karan Johar surprised the crowd. The renowned filmmaker also took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, over the nepotism debate.

When asked why the subject of nepotism is dearer to him?, Karan Johar replied, “It’s not him but some others, who are very much interested in the talks about nepotism”. He further added that, “He has designated the ranting work to someone else while continuing with his own work”.

In a video ranging for approx 14 minutes, Bhuvan aka Titu Mama and Karan discussed several trending subjects with a nepotism talk arising post first 6 minutes.

In 2017, Kangana Ranaut termed Karan Johar a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ during his chat show Koffee With Karan and since then the actress has bashed the filmmaker on several occasions.

Digital star Bhuvan Bam and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar engaged in a live chat at the YouTube Fan Fest.

Performing as his famous “BB Ki Vines” character ‘Titu Mama’, Bhuvan initiated a live ‘Titu Talks’ version with Karan at the fest.

Bhuvan’s first episode of “Titu Talks” was shot with Shah Rukh Khan and it was followed up by a chat with Johnny Sins.

This was the first time Bhuvan’s brainchild Titu Mama gone live on stage with his YouTube property “Titu Talks”.

The fan fest was held on Saturday at the Jio Garden.

