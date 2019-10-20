The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn Makes The BIG Announcement Regarding Tanhaji With Saif Ali Khan!

Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been one of the most anticipated movies that fans can’t wait to get a glimpse of, even if it is in terms of its promos. However, good news comes in as Ajay shares the first look and can we even keep calm anymore?

Ajay just a while ago took to his Twitter account and shared a photo that announces the title as The Unsung Warrior, written in a blood-red font. Furthermore, the tweet hints at something exciting coming up tomorrow as the poster reads.

Ajay captioned the post as “#TheUnsungWarrior @itskajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms_ @Tseries #KrishanKumar”

Check it out below:

The Unsung Warrior is an upcoming biographical period drama which also stars Kajol. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Ajay Devgn says he learned many things about the glorious Marathi history while prepping for his upcoming film “Tanhaji“.

Ajay earlier took to Twitter, where he shared the trailer of “Hirkani”, an upcoming Marathi historical period drama film directed by Prasad Oak.

He wrote alongside the video: “While preparing for #Tanhaji, I learned many things about the glorious Maratha history. I also came across this brave story of motherhood. It gives me immense pleasure in sharing ‘Hirkani’ trailer.”

Ajay will also be seen in the biopic “Maidaan“, where he essays football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has the comedy “Turram Khan” and the war drama “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” coming up.

