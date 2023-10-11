Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in ‘Bebaak’ and is awaiting the release of her next film ‘The Last Envelope’, feels that loneliness is an integral part of the society.

‘The Last Envelope’ – starring Tehraan Bakshi, Sheeba and Annu Kapoor, showcases an unconventional and a hard-hitting story of a middle-aged couple who find comfort in a stranger by asking him to act as their late son.

Opening up on the concept of loneliness, Sheeba Chaddha said, “Loneliness is an integral part of every society. I don’t agree with the idea that people, from way back when families used to stick together in joint families, wouldn’t feel lonely.”

She further mentioned that a person can feel lonely even in the presence of a huge crowd, and this situation is our reality, especially after the post-pandemic era. Sheeba Chaddha was quoted saying, “I think the way people used to connect socially happens less often today. There has been a phenomenal change after the pandemic.”

‘The Tenant‘ actress continued, “Loneliness alone is a very significant reality of our society, and there is something we can buy for all our requirements like entertainment, health, etc. This is also one of the same, as it helps with our mental health. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with outsourcing the concept of our film.”

Tehraan Bakshi, Sheeba Chaddha and Annu Kapoor-led ‘The Last Envelope’ drops on October 12 on JioCinema as part of the JioCinema Film Festival.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Donning This Uber-Stylish Futuristic Costume & Face-Mask Makes Fan Demand An Update From The Makers ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News