The Kerala Story movie has been attacked and debunked by self proclaimed youtubers and twitter influencers by any means necessary, but with rising box office attendance, the audiences continued to slap them in the face. Now that the film’s creators have come forward, they have offered several indications that there have been more than 32,000 conversions in Kerala and that a well-organized mission and committed individuals are working to brainwash women and enlist them in the ranks of ISIS.

Showing their facts, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen stated, ”On July 24th,2010 which is said to be the most important day for the indian consitution , the chief minister of kerala V.S. Achuthanandn held a press conference in Delhi where he gave a prolonged 27 minutes speech saying that in coming 20 years, Kerala will be a full fledged Islamic State.” Further addressing the issues, makers added that the present CM of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan whole heartedly supported the remarked made by V.S Achuthanandan.

Taking another important date into account, The Kerala Story makers continued,”On 25th June 2012, at Kerala Legistlative assembeley floor, the CM of kerala Oomen Chandy responded to a question and officially accepted that in whole India, especially in Kerala a large number of conversion is on going .

Creative director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah of The Kerala Story addressed the claims that the makers changed the number in the teaser from 32000 to 3, saying, “Our System was hacked by someone for five minutes and the hacker changed the number from 32000 to 3. Coincidentally, a large number of people watched the teaser at the same time when this hacking incident took place, and a group of cyberbullies took the screenshot of it and started trolling and degrading us on social media but when we corrected the number from 3 to 32000 no one talked about it”.

In response to their allegation that only 2500 people had been converted Shah said, if the so-called youtubers had been genuine to their investigation, they would have discovered that Oomen Chanday proposed the number of 7713 to the floor of the house.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani, bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

