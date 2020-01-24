The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty Reveals The Cute Nickname Raj Kundra Has For Her & The Reason Is Hilarious

Actress Shilpa Shetty says her husband Raj Kundra calls her “BBC which means Born Before Computers”.

While shooting for “The Kapil Sharma Show”, the host Kapil Sharma asked Shilpa Shetty if Raj addresses her as BBC. Shilpa responded by saying: “Yes, this is true. Raj calls me BBC which means Born Before Computers. This is because I am extremely bad at doing things that have anything to do with technology.”

Actress Archana Puran Singh also asked Shilpa Shetty about being regularly active on Instagram and TikTok. Shilpa said: “Social media is very basic which doesn’t require a lot of effort. However, it is a tedious task when I have to check my kid’s homework over mails and give him printouts. I don’t know what is wrong with notebooks and pens! These days everything works over mails and those complicated PDF files.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in the upcoming movie “Hungama 2” that also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is backed by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. It is said that the actress’ popular song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ will be remixed for ‘Hungama 2’.

