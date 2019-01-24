The Gandhi Murder: Owing To Threats, Makers Cancel Release In India!

The Gandhi Murder is set to hit the screens worldwide on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary – January 30, but its release in India has been cancelled as “certain elements have issued threats” to its makers, claims its producer Lakshmi R. Iyer.

“We have decided against releasing The Gandhi Murder in India. India is a big market, with all kinds of people. Unfortunately, certain elements have issued threats including bodily harm to the producer and director,” Iyer told IANS.

The film, co-directed by Karim Traidia and UAE-based director Pankaj Sehgal, is the makers’ take on the “real truth behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination on January 30, 1948”.

“The Central Board Of Film Certification had cleared it last year. It is not biased in any way. If Indians are too sensitive to learn the truth, it is clearly not the time,” she said.

The film stars American actor Stephen Lang and late actor Om Puri, among others.

Asked about the threats, she said: “These are unknown people calling from unknown numbers. Attackers are well versed with the family, other businesses of the producers.”

