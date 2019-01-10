The Accidental Prime Minister: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt Speaks About The Ongoing Controversy!

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the ongoing controversy over the release of The Accidental Prime Minister and said that human beings have the right to join the narrative which already exists in the public domain.

A court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Tuesday, ordered the lodging of an FIR against actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and 15 others associated with The Accidental Prime Minister, based on the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reacting to that development, Bhatt said: “I condemn that act because if you term your society as a liberal society, then every human being has the right to join the narrative which already exists in public domain.

“If Anupam Kher has played a role based on that narrative, then it is his right as an Indian… If you believe in freedom, then you have to criticise that act. We must give even the people whom you do not agree with the right to speak whatever they feel.”

Bhatt was interacting with the media at the launch of Manisha Koirala’s book “Healed”, along with Anupam.

Pulling Anupam’s leg, Bhatt said: “But the question is whether Anupam Kher will give me that right when I will not agree with his viewpoint.”

Anupam added: “Bhatt saab has every right to speak anything about any aspect of my life.”

The Accidental Prime Minister is a biographical political drama film, presented by Rudra Production (UK), Bohra Bros in association with Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen India Limited). It is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari.

The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The Accidental Prime Minister will hit cinemas on January 11, 2019.

-IANS

