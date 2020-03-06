Thappad: UN Women India To Host A Special Screening Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad is making headlines everywhere thanks to all the appreciation that it is receiving. From the critics to the audience and the industry, everyone is all praise for the significant subject that it has brought to the fore. To the list, United Nations Women India is the most recent addition as they are all set to hold a special screening of Thappad for their ambassadors as well as delegates.

Looking at the phenomenal response and appreciation the film is receiving, UN Women India reached out to the makers for this association on the relevance of the subject that the storyline addresses. The organisation will be holding the special screening around Women’s day.

Thappad is Anubhav Sinha’s 3rd back to back film to receive wide appreciation after Mulk and Article 15. Bringing a narrative that has never been spoken about with this take, the Anubhav Sinha directorial definitely is being hailed as a must watch!

The film hit the theatres last week on 28th February.

Thappad is produced by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Bhushan Sudesh Kumar, and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha, starring Taapsee Pannu and is running successfully in theatres.

