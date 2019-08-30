“Thank You, But Let Me Figure This Out”: Dulquer Salmaan On Constant Advises

With Dulquer Salmaan’s film, The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor whose trailer out yesterday, the actor has been hounded with question about choosing films that are female-centric.

And now responding to these questions during a recent press meet, that actor has said, “As long as the film challenges me, my character is interesting and something that excites me to go to work and you guys enjoy watching me also…am very happy. Also, I get enough opportunities where I can lead a film and like I said you keep doing.. it will all balance out.”

Revealing that he constantly gets advises and suggestions from people about how to shape his Bollywood career, the Karwaan actor said, “I have had these advises from the beginning of my career when I have gotten into any industry for that matter. I’ve been in four. Am like ‘Thank you, but let me figure this out myself.”

The actor, who has predominantly worked in the South industry said, “I don’t think my advisers know what’s best. I don’t think I know what’s best. But I strongly believe in good cinema. I believe I have a decent aesthetic and decent understanding of cinema. I have always chosen films that I want to watch and I have always wanted to challenge myself with new films. So, for me Zoya was a no-brainer, Mahanati was a no-brainer.”

Directed by Abhishek Chauhan, The Zoya Factor is based on the novel of the same name and it all set to hit the theaters on the 20th September 2019. The film also features Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles!

