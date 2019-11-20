Ayushmann Khurana, Jim Sarbh, Nushrat Barucha, Remo D’Souza, Pankaj Advani and Many More Genuine Achievers Celebrated at the Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards

Jim Sarbh, Nushrat Bharucha, Remo D’Souza and Pankaj Advani were among a select list of genuine achievers recognized with full honours on 16th November 2019, at the Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards held in Mumbai.

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards are a platform where these attributes are acknowledged, celebrated and rewarded in the form of recognition for those genuine achievers who are an inspiration to all. The awards span seven categories: four are in the areas of Business, Sports, Entertainment and Culture (Culinary Excellence), while three special awards have been curated to encourage and celebrate Genuine Spirit. The list of winners include:

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Award for Entertainment went to Ayushmann Khurana, an actor who has created a mark for himself in the hearts of movie lovers due to his hard work, passion and versatility by continuously challenging himself every time he essays a new role.

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Award for GQ Man Most Stylish Man went to Jim Sarbh for portraying varied characters on screen with equal ease and grabbing the limelight off-screen with his charming personality and quirky fashion sensibilities.

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Award for GQ Most Stylish Woman went to Nushrat Bharucha broke onto the Bollywood fashion stage with her elegant and clean style, always finding herself on everyone’s style radar.

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Award for Entertainment (Special Category) went to Remo D’Souza, choreographer and director par excellence celebrated for his immeasurable talent, humility and contribution to the Indian entertainment industry.

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Award for being Forever Genuine (Lifetime Achievement) went to Subhash Ghai, an ace director known for some of the biggest Bollywood hits, hid contribution to the film industry is truly outstanding.

The host for the evening, Cyrus Sahukar, took the audience through the stories of the winners, their achievements and the journey culminating in this special recognition. The audience included Rahul Bose, Manjit Gill, Geeta Chandran, Sandeep Arora, Ayaz Memon, Arjun Bajwa, Sabbas Joseph and several others.

This year, Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards partnered with Republic TV, one of the leading news networks in India, as the Co-Host and Media Partner. To ensure an extremely fair and thoroughly audited process, Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC) was appointed as the Process Validator. The names shortlisted by PwC were then discussed and debated by a credible and respected jury comprising of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, dance Icon Geeta Chandran, cricketing legends Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Harbhajan Singh, Legendary Masterchef Manjeet Gill (of Bukhara fame) and Restaurateur-Chef Farrokh Khambata, Business Leaders D. Shiva Kumar, Group Executive President – Corporate Strategy and Business, Aditya Birla Group, Nimish Shah, Head – Investments at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, and Wiz Sabbas Joseph, Founder and CEO, Wizcraft.

Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director – Beam Suntory India, is the chairman of the jury and the meeting was hosted by Arnab Goswami, founder of Republic TV and one of India’s leading news personalities. The jury met in October this year to select the winners and runners-up.

