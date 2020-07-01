While the recent 7 film release announcement made on Disney+ Hotstar left fans excited, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu called out Bollywood’s partiality. After Kangana Ranaut, Genelia D’Souza, now Tanushree Dutta has stood with the actors and condemned the platform’s move of not including the two actors in the event.

For the unversed, Disney+ Hotstar announced a line up of 7 films to directly release on the OTT platform in the coming months. The list of films to release directly on OTT include, Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and The Big Bull.

While the announcement event named Bollywood Ki Home Delivery, included Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, the platform did not bring Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu in. Not happy with this partiality the actors called the platform out.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

After receiving support from many, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu have now found it in Tanushree Dutta. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor in a post urged people to watch Loot Case and Khuda Hafiz.

“Im asking everyone to watch Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase regardless of this!! Let’s show some solidarity and support to talents who are being overlooked at key junctions in their career despite giving hit films in the past. Is it so hard to show some encouragement and appreciation?? # vidyut jammwal & # kunal kemmu Best wishes and God bless you!,” Tanushree Dutta wrote.

Netizens have been condemning the biased and partial attitude and have stood by Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

