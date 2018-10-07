Tanushree Dutta Files Police Complaint Against Nana Patekar & Ganesh Acharya

Actress Tanushree Dutta on Saturday filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya for allegedly harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008.

According to the complaint, a copy of which is being circulated on WhatsApp, Tanushree has also complained against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang and MNS party workers. It has been submitted to the Oshiwara police station.

She narrated the incident which took place on the sets of “Horn Ok Pleassss” in 2008, when she had made it clear that she wouldn’t perform any vulgar steps.

“Nana Patekar’s behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite (the fact) his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance,” read one part of the complaint.

The written complaint comes just days after Tanushree in an interview made a renewed allegation against Nana about the incident.

She had first spoken out about it in 2008 itself, but says her voice was suppressed by those in power.

On his part, Nana had denied the accusation even back then, and on Saturday, on being confronted by the media, he said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago.

“Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie),” Nana said, clearly denying the allegations.

Nana, who has already sent Tanushree a legal notice, will address a press conference on Monday.