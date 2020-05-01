Tanhaji Actor Sharad Kelkar: “I Have Seen No Work For A Year Too”

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has been in the Bollywood industry for over eight years, says his journey has been full of experiences and learning, which has helped him acquire maturity as an artiste.

“It (journey) has been quite nice. It’s not only been up, I have also seen downs also. From up and downs you learn what to do and what not. It’s a journey full of experiences and learnings. It gave me a little maturity as an artiste. I have seen hits and flops, I have seen continuous work and I have seen no work for a year, too. So, I think I have become mature as a professional,” Sharad told IANS.

Sharad made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”. He was then seen in films like “Mohenjo Daro”, “Bhoomi”, “Housefull 4” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

Does he have any regrets? “Not really. God has been kind. Whatever I have done has turned out well. I don’t have regrets in life. I don’t do things where my heart is not,” he said.

Sharad will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Laxmmi Bomb” and the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”.

“Laxmmi Bomb” is a remake of the superhit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana”. It revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman, who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

“Bhuj: The Pride Of India” tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

