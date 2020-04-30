A section of the media on Thursday evening started floating the news that veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah, is hospitalised. However, his family has confirmed the actor is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city. Furthermore, his son Vivaan Shah has given a public statement too.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago. She assured that the veteran actor is hale and healthy.

“He’s absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news,” confirmied Saira Shah Halim, niece of Naseeruddin Shah shared.

Vivaan Shah also took to Twitter to quash all the rumours around his health. “All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us,” he wrote.

All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well 🙏Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us 😔🙏 — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

Naseeruddin Shah recently revealed that he is utilising a substantial part of his lockdown hours catching up on the plays of William Shakespeare.

“I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time,” said Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah has two sons, Vivaan Shah and Imaad, both actors.