Ranbir Kapoor Failed To Fulfil This Wish Of Father Rishi Kapoor

While people were mourning over Irrfan’s demise, today we lost another legend of Bollywood that is Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. Now an old interview of Rishi Kapoor has come to light where he spoke about his son Ranbir and his desire to see him married before he dies.

Rishi Kapoor talked about his desire to see his son Ranbir getting married in front of him. He said that he got married when he was 27 and Ranbir was then 35. He added that Ranbir can get married to whoever he wants to, and he will go with Ranbir’s choice.

Rishi Kapoor also expressed his desire to spend time with his grandchildren till he is alive. He also confirmed the relationship between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, he said that everybody knows everything about them and that there is no need for him to confirm the status.

In an old interview with Mid-Day, Rishi Kapoor was quoted saying, “I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone. “It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone”.

Rishi Kapoor also revealed that his wife Neetu used to bring up the topic of his marriage, but Ranbir often dodged it. He said “I haven’t been vocal about it, but my wife keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all”.

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning, at the age of 67 after battling leukemia for the past two years.

