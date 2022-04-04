Tahir Raj Bhasin On Shooting A Secret Project In Gujarat: "I Want To Be As Diverse As Possible"

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently shooting a big ‘secret project’ for which he is filming in Gujarat for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

Tahir says, “It’s fascinating to be shooting in Gujarat for the first time for a secret project that I’m currently filming. I have always loved the fact that as an actor I get to travel the world and experience different cultures. So, I just shot at the salt beds at Kutch and now, I will be shooting across Gujarat in cities like Gondal and Rajkot.”

Advertisement

He says after a hat-trick of hits, producers now want to scale up his projects. Tahir Raj Bhasin says, “I’m fortunate that after a hat-trick of hits, producers want to mount my projects at a certain scale now and this one’s definitely one of those projects that put me front and centre to deliver a solid performance. I like such challenges.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

Tahir Raj Bhasin chooses to not disclose much about this project.

Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals saying, “I play a very different kind of lead in this one but I can’t say anything more because the project will be announced soon. As I explore genres and characters, I want to be as diverse as possible and this one’s straight up my alley.”

Must Read: Kiara Advani Dons A Chic Co-Ord Set By Zara & It’s So Affordable That The Price Will Leave You Surprised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube