Acclaimed actress Tabu said she has had the longest relationship with the film ‘Khufiya’ as she was the first one to be cast.

The actress added that playing a character with depth is always a challenging yet beautiful experience.

This film features Tabu in the role of an independent and fierce R&AW agent, for whom, her work and her country take precedence to everything else. Yet, beneath the layer of espionage, Tabu’s character reveals herself as not just a dedicated agent but also a loving mother and a committed partner, adding depth and nuance to her persona.