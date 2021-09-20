Advertisement

After giving us consistently stellar performances, Taapsee Pannu is all set to run straight into Indian audiences’ hearts with ‘Rashmi Rocket’, streaming this Dussehra, 15th October on ZEE5 and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP & Mango People Media.

Following the story of a young girl, who hails from a small village but is blessed with an incredibly large gift, Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana, is based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy.

The latest poster gives viewers a quick glimpse of the adrenaline-packed narrative in-store, while Taapsee Pannu is the perfect picture of grit and determination.

The story of Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket follows the tale of ‘Rocket’, who finally gets the chance to realize her dream and compete professionally, only to realize that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Says Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, “With Rashmi Rocket, we at ZEE5 hope to stay true to our vision of bringing audiences the best in entertainment. Here is a story of grit and a never-say-die attitude as a woman fights to make her place in a male dominated arena. We are happy to collaborate with RSVP and Mango People Media, who with their acumen and creative sensibility will bring this gem of a story to life.”

Says Taapsee Pannu, “‘This film is very differently special. I’ve always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven’t experienced with any other film before. Everyone was just so sure about the story from day 1 that it was never a tough job to convince any of the stakeholders to join hands and give their best for this film. Hence the result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films. Also, I’m extremely proud of it.”

Adds Rashmi Rocket director Akarsh Khurana, “As a viewer, I’ve always been fond of courtroom dramas, mature romances, and sports films. As a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors.”

Says Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, “I’ve always loved stories of the underdog and unsung heroes and what’s fascinating about RASHMI ROCKET’S story is that it isn’t just one about her journey as an athlete, but the human drama that unfolds in her life which makes it so much more layered and different from regular athlete stories. Our association with ZEE5 will ensure that the film reaches every nook and corner of the world. This is a story that everyone needs to hear.”

Says Pranjal Khandhdiya of Mango People Media, “Everyone’s talking about the challenges faced by female athletes, but are we talking about it enough? RASHMI ROCKET truly addresses misogyny in sports and delves into the hurdles behind the medals.”

Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Rashmi Rocket is releasing on ZEE5 on 15th October.

