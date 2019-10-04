Taapsee Pannu On Criticism For Playing A 60 Yr-Old On Screen: “We Are Actors, So Should We Stop Acting?”

Taapsee Pannu’s next release, Saandh Ki Aankh has been making headlines for quite a while now and the latest was when Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar became the centre of a lot of criticism for playing the role of much older women and not letting women really that age get work!

Taapsee has finally addressed this topic saying that she was not one bit bothered about the criticism that came her way for playing 60-year-old sharpshooters Chandro and Prakshi Tomar along with co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Revealing her reaction to the situation, the Naam Shabana actress is quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, “I was pretty happy about being criticized for playing an aged person at this juncture of my film career. Perhaps people have seen me in different young roles, so they are unable to digest it.”

The actress further said, “Ek kam karti hoon main acting karna chhod deti hoon (I will do one thing, I will stop acting), and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting? As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it’s not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 60, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages.”

On the professional front, Taapsee has an interesting line up with films like Saand Ki Aankh directed by Anurag Kashyap, Rashmi Rocket by Aakarsh Khurana and Thhapad by Anubhav Sinha.

