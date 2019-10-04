Is Saif Ali Khan Interested In Bollywood Gossip? Daughter Sara Ali Khan REVEALS

Sara Ali Khan has got the audiences hooked to her right from her debut film, Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. And ever since, the young lady has been considered to be one of the most sought after newcomers of the industry! Well, Sara is also one of the most sorted and clear actresses in her heads and Sara proved it yet again with her recent interview.

In a candid conversation about her personal and professional life, Sara opened up about the bond she shares with her mom, brother and dad Saif Ali Khan. Revealing a cute secret about her actor father Saif Ali Khan, Sara said, “He’s (Saif) definitely more passionate about Roman history than he is about Bollywood gossip. He’s really one-of-his-kind in this industry.”

While a lot has been said about the royal lineage that Sara shares because of Saif’s nawabi roots, the actress refuted to any such special privileges. Speaking in the same interview to the Hello magazine, Sara said, “That kind of thinking is anachronistic. Monarchy in our country ended with independence. I don’t believe in that at all. I actually find it quite ridiculous, to be honest. I haven’t grown up like that. I have grown up as a normal girl in Juhu… I am my father’s princess and my mother’s princess because I am their baby girl. Even if I was born anywhere else, I would be their princess.”

On the professional front, Sara has her hands full with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside rumoured beau Kartik Aryaan and is also shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 reboot alongside Varun Dhawan.

