Taapsee Pannu On Actresses Backing Out On 2-Heroin Films: “As Women, We Should Be There For Each Other.”

Actress Taapsee Pannu is one actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She is very content and secure with her space as an actor in an industry that has a cut-throat competition. However, Taapsee feels that not all actresses think like her and there have been times when she has been left fuming due to certain decisions her co-stars take.

After doing films like Naam Shabana, Pink and Badla, Taapsee is on the go-to list of most filmmakers for strong and content-driven roles. Speaking about instances when actresses have backed out of films due to the project being a 2 heroin one, Taapsee has been quoted saying, “There have been times when actresses have backed out at the last minute because it was a two-woman project and left me fuming.”

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in the same interview, Taapsee, who has done multiple ensemble films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Pink, further said, “Thankfully, there are others secure enough to share screen space. As women, we should be there for each other.”

Finally addressing the controversy surrounding her next release, Saand Ki Aankh where senior actress Neena Gupta took at jibe at Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar for doing roles of characters much older than their age, the Baby actress said, “ I’m used to controversies now. Maybe the trailer was so good, they wanted to do the film themselves. But I know I can play a person of any age and gender, race or sexual orientation—that’s what ‘acting’ is about. If my performance is not up to mark, you can criticise me, else it’s a lame conversation.”

On the professional front, Taapsee will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and also has Rashmi Rocket in the making. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is scheduled to release on October 25.

