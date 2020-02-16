Taapsee Pannu Continues Giving ‘Befitting Replies’, This Time On Being Called ‘Female Ayushmann Khurrana’

Taapsee Pannu is a pro in giving “befitting replies” is something we all know. As much people talk about her films and performance on social media, her befitting replies also keep on trending.

The actress who is all set to be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Thappad recently claimed again that she’s one of the smartest and quick-witted people in Bollywood.

As Taapsee won Filmfare Award of Best Actress for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh, she was flooded with good wishes on Twitter. One among all the tweets was the tweet by producer Tanuj Garg. While appreciating and congratulating Taapsee, he called her female Ayushmann Khurrana. “Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress

Taapsee didn’t quite like the comparison and gave an instant reply. She tweeted, “What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu”

What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 16, 2020

Now that’s interesting! We hope everyone has got the message right there!

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Thappad is all set to release on Feb 28. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati & Tanvi Azmi among others.

Recently, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani gave a shout-out to Thappad and said that it is not ok to hit a woman not even one slap.

Irani on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared the trailer of the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The politician wrote alongside the video: “How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai…” How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai…” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata…” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws “koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai…”

“I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman… not even a slap… not even JUST one slap.” she added.

