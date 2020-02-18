Taapsee Pannu CONFIRMED For Looop Lapeta, Hindi Remake Of German Thriller Run Lola Run

Adding to her already good line-up Taapsee Pannu has announced her next film Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi remake of the celebrated German film Run Lola Run. The film will have Tahir Raj Bhasin alongside Taapsee and below are all the details you would want to know.

To be directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta will be bankrolled by Ellipses Entertainment. Announcing the same, Taapsee wrote, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021!”

Run Lola Run is a 1998 German Thriller that starred Franka Potente in the lead. The film revolves around a woman who is set amidst a turmoil and has to collect a huge chunk of money to save her boyfriend’s life. The film conveys three different point of views of the same story.

For the unversed, the news that Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg have bought the rights for the German thriller has been doing round for a while. There were also reports that Taapsee and Lukka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon were in a race for the film. While both the actresses had loved the script, they were checking for dates. Seems like the ball has fallen into Taapsee’s court. There were also reports that the story has been modified to suit the Indian audience.

Looop Lapeta is scheduled to release on January 29, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!