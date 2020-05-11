Taapsee Pannu And Her Mother Open Up About The Actress’ Marriage Plans

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. From playing serious characters in films like Thappad, Pink or Badla to doing comedy in Judwaa 2 or Chashme Baddoor, she has done it all. The actress is also known for speaking her mind and not keeping any filter. Recently in an interview, Taapsee along with her mother opened up about her relationships and marriage plans.

Taapsee Pannu and her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu got candid about many things which included convincing her father to let her pursue acting to her marriage plans. The actress revealed that she had to rehearse first how she will break the news to her father of her entering into the acting line. The mother-daughter duo shared many interesting secrets in the conversation.

In an online chat with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu’s mother was asked about her daughter’s marriage plans, She said – “There’s no pressure on her to get married. I do talk about it sometimes, but even I don’t believe in the institution of marriage much. So it’s up to her when she wants to do it.”

Taapsee Pannu added, “I have told you, there’s been no pressure at all. My parents have just told me that they would like to see me married eventually. But it’s never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega”.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She will next be seen in films like Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!