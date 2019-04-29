Swara Bhasker Has A Bang On Reply For Slut-Shamers Carrying “Use Your Finger Wisely” Placards Amidst Elections

Swara Bhasker hit the headlines last year with her infamous masturbation scene in the film Veere Di Wedding. She was badly trolled on social media and was on the receiving end of a lot of hate.

Now that we are near the half end of the year 2019 and thought that the incident has been forgotten by people, it’s shockingly back. The talented Bollywood actress took to Twitter and shared a couple of pics in which we can see people taking a dig on Swara as they come out to encourage people to vote.

The people are seen carrying the placards which have a message that reads as, “This Election, Don’t be like Swara Bhaskar. Use your finger wisely. Vote Wisely!”

The message is a clear dig on Swara and her Veere Di Wedding row. We just wonder how people managed to bring it back and attack an actress for the character she played onscreen last year.

Along with the pictures, Swara wrote, “Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two”

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

Now that’s how you give it back to the trollers and haters. Swara seriously doesn’t give a damn about haters and we love this about her.

