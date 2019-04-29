Lok Sabha Election 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan Along With Her Cutie Taimur Ali Khan Steps Out To Cast Her Vote!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out to vote on Monday morning with her two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan in tow.

Kareena held Taimur in her arms as she walked towards the polling booth.

The style icon kept her fashion simple yet chic. She sported a classic white t-shirt teamed with torn jeans and sunglasses. She chose to leave her hair open.

Taimur flaunted the colours of the Indian flag — an orange t-shirt teamed with green shorts — for his outing on a day when Mumbai went to the polls.

After voting, Kareena also posed for the shutterbugs flaunting her inked finger.

On the work front, Kareena has just wrapped up shooting for “Good News“, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will also be seen in “Takht“, a period film by Karan Johar. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor among many others.

