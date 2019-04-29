Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: It’s A Mind-Blowing Monday!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Avengers: Endgame is rewriting the record books, especially after managing 50 plus crores on every day during the weekend. With extraordinary total coming in the first 3 days, the movie was always expected to slow down on Monday but this superhero flick is showing some amazing trending in advance booking sales.

Let’s take a look at the major centres across the country and get a clear picture about advance booking:

Mumbai

After witnessing a hurricane over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame faced an expected drop today. Still, the run is impressive considering the 40-45% filling fast shows for 3D and advanced 3D versions, while 2D versions are lagging behind 20-25% shows filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is doing amazingly well today with 50-55% filling fast shows including several houseful boards.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a step ahead from Mumbai and Delhi with 3D and advance 3D versions running terrifically with 55-60% shows filling at the brisk pace. 2D versions are comparatively lower.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is best performing circuit with a humongous number of about 70% shows filling quickly.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune has dropped on first Monday but still maintaining a good hold with 20% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is superb with about 40% shows filling fast or on the verge of becoming houseful. The city is also running with an impressive number of packed house shows.

Chennai too, is on the similar lines of Kolkata with 40% shows filling fast.

