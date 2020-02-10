Swag Se Solo: Salman Khan Brings The New ‘Singles’ Anthem This Valentine’s Week

Salman Khan knows how to give surprises to his fans in the best way possible. Be it an announcement of a film or a new initiative, Salman makes sure he piques his audience’s interest with his quirky posts. Recently, he announced that he is going to a part of the new ‘single’s anthem’ Swag Se Solo and left the fans excited.

The song is a part of a promotional scheme of a leading beverage brand and we think Salman was the perfect fit for this song. The song is about all the people who are single this Valentine’s Day and who better than Bhai to represent them. The song titled ‘Swag Se Solo’ celebrates the people who are away from the troubles of relationships.

In the 1 minute 30 seconds long song, Salman Khan can be seen in a very groovy avatar and you should definitely not miss his groovy dance moves. Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza also makes an appearance in the song from which it becomes very obvious that he has directed that song Swag Se Solo as well. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Talking about Swag Se Solo, PepsiCo India spokesperson told Brand Equity, “Pepsi’s Swag movement continues in 2020 with the launch of the ‘Swag Se Solo’ anthem. Given the popularity that we witnessed with our last anthem, we felt music was the best way to engage with the nation. Through this single, we are excited to bring a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples.”

“We want to rejoice the youth of today with music and urge all those who are single to embrace their relationship status with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable swag. With an icon such as Salman Khan grooving to the tunes of ‘Swag Se Solo’, we are confident that the whole country will be dancing to the beats of the anthem,” the spokesperson further said.

Well, seeing Salman in this cool avatar is surely a treat for all his single fans. What are your thoughts on the new song? Let us know in the comments section below.

