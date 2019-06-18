Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Television actress Charu Asopa in Goa on June 16, 2019 and their videos are doing the rounds on social media. And not to forget, they look really adorable together. Sushmita was also present at her brother’s wedding and cheering him up to the fullest!

Sushmita is seen clapping and hooting in the video while Rajeev is performing the sindoor ritual during his Goa wedding. Dressed in a dull brown and golden lehenga, Sushmita looks every bit of breathtakingly beautiful, who is cheering for her little brother and supervising matters at the same time.

Rajeev and Asopa got married first according to Christian rituals and Rajasthani and Bengali later. Rohman Shawl, Sushmita’s boyfriend with her daughters Renee and Alisah were also spotted at the wedding.

Rajeev shared pictures and videos on his Instagram and captioned it, “Just got married to the person i love & respect from my heart .. Sen family.” Charu also shared a dancing video from their wedding and wrote, “We danced our way to a beautiful dream wedding. Beyond blessed.” She changed her surname to Charu Asopa Sen on social media.

The couple got their civil marriage registered on June 9, 2019 and the wedding festivities began at Taj Exotica, Goa starting with their engagement followed by sangeet and wedding. Rajeev in an interview with an entertainment portal told how Sushmita was trying to put everything together to make the wedding happen. “She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all. June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed,” he said.

According to the reports, Sushmita was mobbed by fans at the airport while leaving for the wedding. But her sporting spirit is well known to everyone, she posed with her fans like a boss. She was spotted with her father and daughters at the airport.

Honestly, we can’t wait for to Sushmita get married to her beau Rohman!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!