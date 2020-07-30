Sushant Singh Rajput’s Trainer Shares Shocking Information In A Sting Operation, Says He Was Given Wrong Medicines

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has got pretty intense ever since his father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna Police station. There’s a new update after every few hours now and the latest we hear is that Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed has revealed sensational details.

Samee Ahmed has recently revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was pretty different after he started being with Rhea who was giving him unprescribed medications.

During a sting investigation of Republic TV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s trainer said, “I spoke to Sushant on 1st June. He called me because he got to know that I lost my mother and he was talking to me about it and he told me if I needed anything, then I should visit his home, asked me to take care of my father. He was very close to me and my mom. But after 2 weeks I got shocking news…”

Talking about Sushant getting the wrong medicines he said, “The medication that the doctor was giving… even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn’t know about the counselling session, didn’t know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?”

Samee also spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput was very hardworking. He said, “He was very hard working. People didn’t believe that Sushant even after eating junk was able to build his body in a holistic way.”

Meanwhile, it has also been reported recently that several big transactions were made from Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s expenses.

“With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant’s bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant’s bank statements revealed shocking details.” a Republic TV reported suggests.

