Sushant Singh Rajput’s Prayer Meet: A Smiling Portrait Makes Everyone Cry!

A prayer meet was organised by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput at the late actor’s home in Patna.

Several images have been doing the rounds on the internet in which we can see Sushant’s smiling portrait in a photo frame, decorated with flowers.

Apart from Sushant’s relatives, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also attended the prayer meet and paid condolences to the family.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Mumbai residence. He was 34.

Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression. Maharashtra Police is now investigating his death. A few days ago, Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and producer Mukesh Chhabra’s statements were recorded by police.

