MondayMotivation: When Amrish Puri Was Hailed As World’s Best Villain By Steven Spielberg

It's Amrish Puri's birth anniversary today and we remember the time when he was called World's Best Villain by none other than Steven Spielberg himself.

Director Steven Spielberg cast Amrish Puri as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Puri had turned down the role at first but it was Sir Richard Attenborough who convinced him to take the role.

Steven Spielberg had said: “Amrish is my favourite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will”.

Now, what could be more motivating than realising what Amrish Puri has gifted Bollywood as an industry.

