Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On Taking His Relationship With Rhea Chakraborty To The Next Level!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been in the limelight constantly for their much-talked-about relationship. The two have been often spotted together by the paparazzi and that has further fuelled up the reports about their affair.

However, ask Sushant and he denies the reports. The actor who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Chhichhore, in a recent interaction with Zoom TV was asked if he is planning to take his relationship with Rhea to another level.

Reportedly, Sushant coyly smiled when asked about his photographs on social media and when asked if he is getting serious with her, he said, “It’s a rumour”. He also added that he has stopped reading rumours about him.

Recently Tahir Raj Bhasin heaped praise on his Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and also thanked him for sharing tips “to perfect my cricket prep” for the upcoming film, 83.

Sushant had gained considerable expertise in cricket for his role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic of the Indian cricket star, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story“. It seems like Sushant is now passing on some of the tips to Tahir, who will be seen in Kabir Khan’s “‘83“, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.

“Sushant is a gem of person and I can’t thank him enough for all the tips he gave me to perfect my cricket prep. I found those extremely important and crucial while preparing to play the legend Sunil Gavaskar in ‘’83‘,” said Tahir.

