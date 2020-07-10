Sushant Singh Rajput Murdered By Dawood Gang, Claims Ex-RAW Officer

The tragic yet shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened the can of worms on the dark side of Bollywood. Several theories have already surfaced on the internet including the big guns like Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and others. Now, the latest one is from the ex-RAW officer NK Sood and it’s really a shocking one.

NK Sood has posted a video on YouTube, in which he claims that Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered by none other than a terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, and his gang. He supported his claim by explaining several aspects related to the tragic incident.

As per the video, NK Sood says that Dawood Ibrahim’s gang threatened Sushant Singh Rajput over calls. Due to the same reason, he was suffering from mental illness. He also stated that not alone the gang but also few close associates of Sushant are involved in the conspiracy.

NK Sood highlighted the point that the CCTV cameras going off, a day before Sushant’s suicide, points towards a pre-planned murder. He further added that to avoid threats from Dawood’s gang, the actor changed as many as 50 sim cards and used to sleep in his car.

Sood points the finger towards Sushant’s servant, his friend Sandip Ssingh and also other Bollywood big guns, for the entire planning and execution.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He left no suicide note and was said to be in depression.

