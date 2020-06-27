Sushant Singh Rajput was certainly a talented soul who left us too early. The actor’s death by suicide sent shock waves across the country. While there have been several speculations around the reason why the Kedarnath actor took such extreme steps, one reason that has been highlighted the most is Nepotism.

Right from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, several industry folks are being accused of making the actor feel unwanted and that eventually led him into depression. While Sushant Singh Rajput has left no suicide note, his family has now released a statement from their end on the tragic demise of the actor.

Opening with a “Goodbye Sushant”, the statement has Sushant’s family saying that the Kai Po Che actor’s childhood home will be made into a memorial for the actor and his legacy. The statement reads, “The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers. – Sushant’s family.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara will soon be released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on the 14th of June 2020.

