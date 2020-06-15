Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Rites To Take Place At Pawan Hans Crematorium

The loss of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a huge void in the film industry. He was amongst the most humble stars of Bollywood. He died of suicide and was just 34 years old, which is why everyone is still shocked.

The last rites of the actor will take place in Mumbai, once his father arrives in Mumbai. Also, as per the latest reports coming in, the rites will take place in Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sushant Singh hailed from Maldiha at Badhra Kothi of Bihar’s Purnea district. He participated in a family event the last time he came to his village. People here are still not convinced that Sushant Singh has committed suicide.

Just a few months back, he had come to the village of his maternal grandfather in Khagadia district, to participate in a family event.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

Sushant Singh’s childhood was spent in Patna. A resident of Rajiv Nagar, he was a cricket enthusiast and used to play cricket on the streets with friends.

Sushant Singh, who has acted in many films like “MS Dhoni, The Untold Story”, “Chichhore”, had his early studies at St. Cairns High School in Patna. He completed his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He also has four sisters.

Lakshmi Devi said that Sushant had called his father a few days ago and said that he will come to Patna and will take him for a walk on the hill somewhere. “But he did not come, instead the news of his death came,” she said.

