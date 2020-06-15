MondayMotivation: When Sushant Singh Rajput Inspired Us To Chin-Up & Face Our Issues

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Sushant Singh Rajput. Yes, we’ve lost him but it would be impossible to lose the words he has left for us.

With this quote, Sushant Singh Rajput had explained how he has always cherished even the ‘low’ moments in his life. This surely motivates everyone who is low right now, to chin-up and face their issues.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

