Sushant Singh Rajput Fell In Love In 4th Standard & The Reason He Didn’t Approach Her Will Crack You Up!

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to stardom ever since his debut with Kai Po Che and made everyone sit up and take notice of his acting chops. However, the Chhichhore actor has also made people sit up and take note of his owing to his frequent linkups with most costars and their alleged breakups.

But now, at the recently held India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2019, Sushant has not only maintained his stance of his relationship status and has confirmed to being very much single, but has also spilled the beans about who his first crush was!

Sushant has been quoted saying, “First love mujhe 4th grade mein hua tha. Meri class teacher bahut achchi thi, woh mera sachcha pyaar tha. But I didn’t approach her kyuki exam clear karne thay, (My first love was in Class 4. My class teacher was very nice. That was my real love. But I didn’t approach her because I had to clear my exams).”

Sushant made another shocking revelation saying he has never said I love you to anyone. “I have never said ‘I love you’ to anyone. I got my first proposal in 9th standard. I used to teach engineering students and I bought a bike with that money. Then I went to Murthal, parathe khaane, on my first date.”

On the professional front, Sushant is currently basking in the success of his last release, Chhichhore which also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty among others in pivotal roles.

