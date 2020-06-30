“Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Is Still In A State Of Deep Shock”: Shekhar Suman

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday.

Shekhar took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit.

“Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant,” tweeted Shekhar Suman on Monday evening.

Shekhar Suman wrote in a different tweet, “A fight to finish..at Sushan’s house in Patna. Won’t give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant”

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman had announced that he would be visiting Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna and also meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant’s father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar,” the actor had tweeted on Sunday.

Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, many Bollywood celebrities have been at the receiving end on social media. Karan Johar, Salman Khan amongst others are accused of promoting nepotism and scuttling the chances of outsiders.

