Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Bash Kareena Kapoor Khan For Her Advice To Sara Ali Khan, Say "She Ditched Shahid Kapoor & Married A Married Guy Who Have Kids"

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying of suicide sent shockwaves across the nations. While several fans still cannot believe that the actor with the warmest smile is no more, there are many who are furious over the fact that the industry did not give SSR his due credit.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and most recently Mahesh Bhatt have been slammed by netizens for playing the catalyst in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. But now, another video has surfaced and it has bought Kareena Kapoor Khan under the radar. The video in question features Bebo in conversation with her BFF Amrita Arora.

While the nepotism debate has been going on for a while, this video has bought some very distasteful comments Kareena Kapoor Khan’s way. When Amrita Arora asked Kareena one dating advice she would give Sara Ali Khan, the actress was quick to say, “Don’t date your first hero.”

Amrita- Dating Advice for Sara.. Kareena- Don't date your 1st Hero We all knw who was her 1st hero and more than this just look at her reaction which clearly shows how he had been treating in the industry. #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant #SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/mUDDfQ39E2 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

Now you clearly must be living under the rock if you do not know that Sushant Singh Rajput was Sara Ali Khan’s first hero in her debut film, Kedarnath. This response from Kareena Kapoor Khan has irked several netizens who have been trolling the Chameli actress ever since.

Check out few of the responses here:

Ya true dont date someone who's single. Date someone who's already married and has kids.. — Aishwarya Ravi (@aishloveslife) June 15, 2020

Actually the thing is to stop nepotism we audience has to come forward. Don't watch their movie and please stop worshipping them!🙏🙏🙏 — Kritzz___ (@Kritzz___) June 15, 2020

Gossiping is one thing, persistent attack by ganging up for years due to insecurity and complex from. SSR's superior acting is outrageous. These people would've killed so many careers and lives. — Sans Bound (@sansbound5) June 15, 2020

She literally ditched Shahid and married a married guy who have kids. Irony at it's pick — Debarati 💓 (@Debarati_Speak) June 15, 2020

Do let us know your thoughts on this statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence last week and the police have confirmed death by suicide.

