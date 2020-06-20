Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Bash Kareena Kapoor Khan For Her Advice To Sara Ali Khan, Say "She Ditched Shahid Kapoor & Married A Married Guy Who Have Kids"
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying of suicide sent shockwaves across the nations. While several fans still cannot believe that the actor with the warmest smile is no more, there are many who are furious over the fact that the industry did not give SSR his due credit.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and most recently Mahesh Bhatt have been slammed by netizens for playing the catalyst in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. But now, another video has surfaced and it has bought Kareena Kapoor Khan under the radar. The video in question features Bebo in conversation with her BFF Amrita Arora.

While the nepotism debate has been going on for a while, this video has bought some very distasteful comments Kareena Kapoor Khan’s way. When Amrita Arora asked Kareena one dating advice she would give Sara Ali Khan, the actress was quick to say, “Don’t date your first hero.”

Now you clearly must be living under the rock if you do not know that Sushant Singh Rajput was Sara Ali Khan’s first hero in her debut film, Kedarnath. This response from Kareena Kapoor Khan has irked several netizens who have been trolling the Chameli actress ever since.

Check out few of the responses here:

Do let us know your thoughts on this statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence last week and the police have confirmed death by suicide.

