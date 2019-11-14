Sushant Singh Rajput Diagnosed With Dengue?

Sushant Singh Rajput is enjoying a good successful year of 2019 with Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. While the dacoit drama earned him critical acclaim, Chhichhore credited him with the much needed box office hit. Away from the big screen, the actor is also fulfilling his dreams by exploring different places and enjoying every bit of his fantasies.

Delighted by his good run, there’s one sad news coming in for his fans as the report in Bollywood Hungama states that Sushant has been diagnosed with Dengue. He has gone through all the medical tests and now been advised to take complete rest. It is also learnt that he has cancelled his visit of Abu Dhabi for an event.

On the commercial front, Sushant Singh Rajput last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It did a business of around 150 crores in India.

Also, his much-delayed Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez arrived on November 1 on digital platform Netflix.

The streaming portal announced the launch date for “Drive” last month. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film’s first song “Makhna” became highly popular. It has been shot in the beautiful locales of Israel. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said: “When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.”

This is the first time Sushant and Jacqueline shared screen space together.

