Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Fans To Light A Candle For A Peaceful Digital Protest To Demand Justice For SSR

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, has called for a peaceful digital protest to demand justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai last month.

Bhandari has urged Sushant’s fans to light a candle in his name at 8pm on Wednesday and share photographs on Twitter tagging him, which he will retweet.

The protest for Sushant Singh Rajput, #Candle4SSR, is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s untimely demise.

Bhandari shared a video of himself urging Sushant Singh Rajput fans and everyone to take part in the peaceful protest.

“3,00,000+ views of this video asking 1st ever Digital Protest in World for Justice to SSR! 75,000+ tweets of #Candle4SSR. Let’s all light candles, at 8pm Today! Let’s Make HISTORY! Tweet/FB/insta pictures or VIDEO & TAG me, will retweet!” Bhandari tweeted on an unverified account on Wednesday.

“I too will light a candle at 8 pm in memory of SSR and promise to bring to book those behind his untimely and unnatural death,” shared Swamy on his verified Twitter account the same day.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Postmortem report stated that the actor committed suicide.

Since last month, several politicians, celebrities and common people have been voicing a demand for CBI enquiry into the 34-year-old actor’s death, which is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!