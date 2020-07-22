Dil Bechara EXCLUSIVE! Director Mukesh Chhabra: "I Am Not OKAY! Maybe This Is The Reason That I Am Not Excited!"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to get released on Hotstar on 24th July 2020. The movie is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, opposite Sushant. It is the remake of the critically acclaimed, The Fault In Our Stars. In a recent interview with Koimoi, Debutant Director Mukesh Chhabra shared his experience of making Dil Bechara.

We asked him if he was doing fine after his leading man and close friend Sushant’s sudden demise. To which Chhabra replied, “I am not okay! Maybe this is the reason that I am not excited! I don’t know; I am not okay!”

On being asked about his best memory with Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara, he told us, “There are so many memories, I can’t just name one! He used to come home, eat with my mother, with my sister. There are so many memories. We have travelled together. We went to Chandigarh. On the sets, we have so many memories. We had danced together. I can make a list and send it to you.”

Since Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, many of the fans wanted it to get a theatrical release. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible. We asked him if he would like to re-release the movie in theatres when the situation becomes better.

“I think this is all Fox Stars Studios’ decision. Right now, if I ask them even, they won’t have any answers. For now, it’s important to watch the film,” Chhabra responded, adding, “If it is possible, then why not.”

