Ranveer Singh's 'Aur Batao' Picture Is All Of Us During The Quarantine

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with his latest Instagram post.

The actor posted a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat. But it is the caption that catches the eye.

“Aur batao yaar,” Ranveer wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user quipped: “Bas sab badia yaar, aap bataao.”

Actor Dino Morea commented: “Chashma kaha se liya ?”

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer’s other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh flaunted his hair styled by wife Deepika Padukone in a new social media post.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. He is seen showcasing a small man bun.

The “Gully Boy” actor said it reminded him of a samurai played by Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune in the 1961 film “Yojimbo”. “Hair by: @deepikapadukone. A Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes.

Deepika commented: “Who took the picture…?”

The actors tied the knot in 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

